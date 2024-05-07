STADIUM RENOVATIONPROJECTED TO COST D283M

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie has revealed that the total cost of the first and second phases of renovation work at the Independence Stadium is projected to cost D286M.

According to the minister, the initial budget for the project was D160M and about D130M was spent on the first phase, while the ongoing second phase is budgeted to cost D153M.

The minister made these disclosures yesterday while visiting the renovation works to check on the progress. Minister Badjie expressed his satisfaction with the current state of the project and announced that the second phase of the remodeling is contracted for four months, but warned that a third phase might be required to complete the stadium’s first major refurbishment since the 1980s.

The ongoing remodeling and renovation process demonstrates government’s commitment to promoting sports and youth development,” he said.

The Gambia was among 32 other nation’s required to modernise facilities to Caf standards. The minister said the initial Caf inspections at the end of the first Phase was initiated by the ministry which gave them insights as to what needs to be done to meet Caf standards.

The General Manager of the Stadium, Ebou Faye, said the facility is facing major challenges including plumbing and electrical issues due to the outdated systems installed since 1984. He said there is a need to change it to modern standards as the world becomes more digitalised.