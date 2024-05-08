Pathologist details how PIU officers died of gunshot

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Professor Gabriel Ogun, a pathologist at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, has confirmed to the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that two PIU officers, Pateh Jallow and Sang J. Gomez died as a result of gun shots.

Professor Ogun made this revelation recently whilst answering questions posed to him by defence lawyer Lamin J. Darbo during cross-examination in the murder trial involving Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang.

Professor Ogun explained that Pateh Jallow was killed by one bullet and Sang Gomez was also killed by one bullet with high velocity.

He further explained that he did not discover any bullet inside the bodies of the deceased but that the bullets entered into their bodies through their anterior chest cavity and came out through the posterior chest cavity.

He revealed that there were entry and exit openings in their bodies.

Professor Ogun said Pateh Jallow was shot above his left nipple whilst Sang Gomez was shot below his left nipple.

He disclosed that the type of gun uses bullets and not cartridges.

He explained that the attacker shot at a close range and that the cause of death of Pateh Jallow was a massive bleeding into the chest cavity whilst the cause of death of Sang Gomez was a massive bleeding into the abdominal cavity.

Professor Ogun indicated that the duo were pronounced dead at Ndeban Clinic in Bakau and that he signed their certificate of death, noting that he carried out post mortem examination on their bodies at EFSTH in Banjul.

Meanwhile, two copies of medical certificate of Pateh Jallow and Sang Gomez dated the 14th September, 2023 were admitted into evidence.

Hearing continues.