32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...
News

GAMBIAN NURSE DIES FROM COVID-19

472
Dr samateh
- Advertisement -

The Gambia has registered its first documented Covid-19 case among healthcare workers after a senior nurse contracted the virus.
The nurse, who worked at the country’s main referral, EFSTH, passed away.

It is the country’s third documented Covid-19 death since the first case was registered in March. According to the health ministry, the senior nurse, 50, in addition to having had an underlying health condition, was a known diabetic and had also severe pneumonia-like symptoms. A sample was only collected from him after his demise on the 4th of July and a positive test result returned on 5th July.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, three other cases were confirmed which took the country’s total to 61. Two of them are Belgian couple, both 64, who arrived on SN Brussels flight in late June. The other one is a UN staff of Gambian nationality, 45, who arrived on a WFP-chartered flight from Liberia.

The country currently has 341 people in quarantine; 31 active and 8 probable cases.
The ministry said one of the challenges now is occurrence of COVID-19 among healthcare workers, while mentioning low staff morale due to the lack of incentives and the non-payment of allowances, frequent power outages in the PHEOC due to the reliance on NAWEC, as other stumbling blocks.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChairman Sonko’s fate to be decided tomorrow
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Chairman Sonko’s fate to be decided tomorrow

By Omar Bah The Independent Electoral Commission will tomorrow decide on the crisis in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship. The BAC chairman Sheriffo Sonko was recently...
Read more
News

Mayor Bensouda defends inclusion of Yankuba Colley in taskforce

By Omar Bah The mayor of KM, Talib Bensouda has been explaining the controversial inclusion of his predecessor Yankuba Colley of the APRC in the...
Read more
News

Police extend Madi’s bail

By Alagie Manneh Almost a week after being charged with false publication and broadcasting, human rights activist Madi Jobarteh yesterday reported back to the Kanifing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Dr samateh

GAMBIAN NURSE DIES FROM COVID-19

The Gambia has registered its first documented Covid-19 case among healthcare workers after a senior nurse contracted the virus. The nurse, who worked at the...
SONKO

Chairman Sonko’s fate to be decided tomorrow

talib

Mayor Bensouda defends inclusion of Yankuba Colley in taskforce

madi jorbateh e1593932773913

Police extend Madi’s bail

kandeh

Superintendent Kanteh charged with negligence

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions