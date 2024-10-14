Gambian student in US wins reprieve from deportation over Gaza protests

- Advertisement -

In Ithaca, New York, a Ph.D. student is no longer at risk of deportation for his Gaza solidarity activism after Cornell allowed him to reenroll, thereby extending his visa. Cornell had suspended Momodou Taal for taking part in a campus protest calling on Cornell to divest from Israel, but a public pressure campaign demanded the Ivy League school end their political campaign against Taal. In a statement, Momodou Taal said, “I have no regrets. There will never come a time where I say to myself that I went too hard for Gaza. We still haven’t done near enough to stop the genocide.”

Students are continuing to organize across college campuses with protests, vigils and other actions under the banner of a “Week of Rage” to mark one year of war against Gaza.

Democracy Now