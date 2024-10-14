Installation begins of D10M solar project in Gambisara

- Advertisement -

The installation of a D10 million solar panel project in Gambisara, funded by the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has commenced. This initiative aims to enhance energy access in the community, supporting local development and sustainability efforts.

The community that made the announcement on Saturday highlighted the project’s significance for improving living conditions. Community leaders expressed gratitude for the foundation’s commitment to social responsibility, emphasising its potential to transform Gambisara’s energy landscape and foster economic growth.

The community said the electrification is crucial for enhancing economic growth and improving living standards in rural areas.

“It fosters economic activities, supports education by enabling nighttime study, and enhances healthcare access through better facilities. Additionally, it encourages women’s participation in the workforce and reduces reliance on traditional energy sources,” it added. The community believes that reliable electricity can significantly increase household income and stimulate local businesses, contributing to broader social development.

The CEO of the foundation, Abubakary Jawara, said the project is envisaged to improve the power generation capacity and efficiency of Nawec’s transmission network in order to increase access to electricity for the beneficiary community.

“This is in line with the foundation’s policy to compliment government efforts,” Jawara said.

The project, which is expected to install 600 solar streetlights, is envisaged to significantly improve electricity supply in the community of Gambisara, the birthplace of CEO Abubakary Jawara.