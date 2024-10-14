Foundation donates over D400K worth of paint to Sare Alpha

- Advertisement -

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation recently donated painting materials valued at over D469,175 to Sare Alpha Village. This initiative aims to enhance community development and support local infrastructure projects. CEO Abubakary Jawara emphasised the foundation’s commitment to uplifting Gambian communities through various contributions, including educational and health-related support. The donation is part of a broader effort by the foundation to address community needs and improve living conditions across the region, reflecting its dedication to social responsibility and community empowerment.

The material includes oil paints, water paints, brushes, and white cement, among other materials.

In a letter shared with the media, the community of Sare Alpha commended Jawara for his generosity and assured him that the donated materials will be put to good use.