Gambia launches landmark plan to reduce plastic pollution by 86 percent

By Fatou Saho

The government of The Gambia – along with Common Seas – has announced a plan to tackle plastic pollution in the country, ahead of the final round of the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations later this year.

An estimated 95,000 tonnes of plastics will escape from The Gambia into rivers and the sea between now and 2033, but the new National Action Plan to End Plastic Pollution covers a roadmap on how the country – one of the most biodiverse per square mile on the planet – will aim to reduce such plastic pollution by 86 per cent in the next ten years, contributing to the improvement of human health, the tourism industry and The Gambia’s environment.

Small coastal developing countries such as The Gambia are disproportionately affected by plastic pollution, despite contributing very little to the total global plastic production. Since their economies – and the wellbeing of residents – relies on healthy oceans, the impact of plastic pollution is particularly pertinent.

Policies outlined in the plan including enhanced bans on single-use plastic carrier bags, a phased ban of single-use plastic bottles and a introduction of a deposit return scheme for other bottles, as well as improving solid waste management through improved collections, storage and recycling. The Gambia also plan to reduce the country’s reliance on plastic bags such as water bags, by installing public water foundations and improving the quality of the water supply. Bans and charges may also be implemented for ‘on-the-go’ food and drink packaging.

It is hoped these measures will reduce ocean contamination, safeguard local biodiversity and protect the environment that brings tourists into the country.

In 2021 alone, 23,000 tonnes of plastic waste were generated in The Gambia. 75 percent of this waste entered the environment either through littering, surface water runoff or plastic escaping landfills and into rivers and the sea.

“The National Action Plan on plastic pollution is intended to strengthen the existing ban on single-use plastic carrier bags, eradicating other plastic wastes, and implement strategies to gradually phase out plastics in our general waste stream,” said Minister of the Environment, Hon. Rohey John Manjang.

“We are open to collaboration with every person, group, organisation (local and international) in the successful implementation of this action plan for the benefit of present and future generations.”