27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Barrow: UDP leadership destroyed councils

657
- Advertisement -

President Barrow has said while he did not wants or intend to influence the current commission of enquiry into the financial management of the Local Government councils, he feels he should, in response to ‘too much talk’ from opposition leader Ousainu Darboe, state that the councils are in a mess under UDP mayors.

Speaking on NPP media at his residence, Barrow said with all Darboe’s talkings, he does not talk about the councils .  “There has been too much mess in the councils under his mayors but he would never talk about that,” Barrow said of Darboe.  

Previous article
Gambian student in US wins reprieve from deportation over Gaza protests
Next article
Mayor Bensouda says Gambian economy in ‘deep risk with Barrow out of touch’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions