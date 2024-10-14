Barrow: UDP leadership destroyed councils

- Advertisement -

President Barrow has said while he did not wants or intend to influence the current commission of enquiry into the financial management of the Local Government councils, he feels he should, in response to ‘too much talk’ from opposition leader Ousainu Darboe, state that the councils are in a mess under UDP mayors.

Speaking on NPP media at his residence, Barrow said with all Darboe’s talkings, he does not talk about the councils . “There has been too much mess in the councils under his mayors but he would never talk about that,” Barrow said of Darboe.