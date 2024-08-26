Gambian woman launches book on African business landscape

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A Gambian international investment and business consultant and African Union diplomatic ambassador for Agenda 2063, Dr Fatoumatta Gaye on Saturday launched a pioneering book on the African business environment, providing insights on the challenges and opportunities.

The book, “Pan African Business Insights” was launched at a dinner meeting that also served as a welcome event for her ambassadorial unveiling.

The book was reviewed by Professor Momodou Mustapha Fanneh who praised it for its insightful and well researched analyses and reportage of the African business environment.

Two dynamic women, Mayor Rohey Lowe and the Minister of Gender Fatou Kinteh unveiled the book with inspirational words about the work of the author and her amazing achievements, global recognition as well as the abundance of hope and pride she brings to the country and urging young Gambian women to emulate her journey.

The author, Dr Fatoumatta Gaye said her book, her work and life in general is aimed at inspiring young women across Africa, and a testimony of what hard work can achieved even for an underprivileged girl child like herself. She thanked Ambassador Olusiji Aina for his brilliant Forward authorship of the book. A fellow AU ambassador for Agenda 2063, Nue Ola Elehinle, gave a historical account of the many divisions Africans had to grapple with and the direction Agenda 2063 is taking to address them. An official of GIEPA, the national investment advisory authority, Madi Kambai delivered a keynote speech outlining the release of the book to the Gambian business environment. and