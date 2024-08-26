Woman killed by collapsing fence in Sukuta-Banni

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A woman believed to be in her seventies (70s) died early Saturday morning when a fence collapsed on her as she returned from Fajr prayers at a nearby mosque. The incident happened in Sukuta- Banni, behind Bundung.

The victim has been identified as Aji Amie Jadama, a native of Badibou Jajary.

Confirming the sad news to The Standard yesterday, Kebba Njie, a brother of the deceased, said the incident happened during the heavy rains of Saturday morning and that she was discovered by neighbours who rushed her to Bundung Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

He said the deceased was a very good human being whose devotion to religion is in fact explained by the nature of her death.

Also Speaking to The Standard, Alhaji Sulayman Sabally, the imam of the mosque the late Amie was coming from when she met her death, said he knew the deceased to be a good neighbour and a worshipper of God. “We lived together for decades now and she disciplined and brought up her children to love Islam,” Imam Sabally told The Standard.

The late Aji Amie Jadama was laid to rest on Saturday at 5 PM at Sukuta Banni Muslim Cemetery.