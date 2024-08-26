Passenger arrested with pistol at airport

- Advertisement -

A man was on Friday arrested at the Banjul International Airport after a pistol was found in his luggage by the drug law enforcement police, DLEAG.

According to a statement published by DLEAG, the man has been identified as Saidou Trawally, a Gambian, holding a United States residential permit.

Dleag said the suspect arrived onboard Brussels Airlines from the USA via Brussels and is currently in custody while operatives complete preliminary administrative procedures before handing him over to The Gambia Police Force for further investigations and necessary actions.

In a similar but separate development, Dleag said its operatives stationed within the Greater Banjul Area apprehended five suspects for possession of varying types of prohibited and controlled drugs.

All the suspects were taken into custody while further investigations into their respective matters continue.