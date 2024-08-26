Woman begs Barrow to intervene in recovering late father’s wealth in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

Adeline Davies, the daughter of the late Lawyer LV Davies, has begged President Barrow to intervene in recovering her father’s wealth stashed in Nigeria for over two decades.

Ms Davies, who walked into the offices of The Standard having tried all means to retrieve her rightful inheritance, appealed to the president for help as the properties and monies belonging to her late father have been allegedly seized in Nigeria.

In an earlier letter addressed to the president in October 2022, Ms Davies stated:

“With most respect and administration, I hereby formally submit my request to you for assistance for me to retrieve my inheritance. I had been scammed by various lawyers and conmen through the years and lost almost all my financial possessions through these people to no avail and I have no other alternative but to resort to your most high office for this matter.

I am presently of poor health and aging and would like my poor and numerous offspring not to live the hard life that I know throughout my life.”

A Barclays Bank document shown to The Standard, dated May 21, 2003, indicated that Mr Davies had more than £23,000 in two accounts in UK.

Ms Davies said the family has struggled for two decades to establish the fate of the wealth but they neither accessed the properties no received communication from the bank.

“This is not fair. The family deserves to inherit the properties and I want President Barrow to help us. My father LV Davies worked hard all his life and his family should benefit from whatever he left behind. Mr President, you are my last hope. I have nowhere else to go and it has been too long,” Ms Davies tearfully remarked.

Ms Davies could be reached on 9849598.