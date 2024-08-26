GACH donates streetlights to Bakau

- Advertisement -

The philanthropic arm of the GACH Global company, Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has donated 50 solar streetlights worth D400,000 to the community of Bakau to help boost security and curb crime in the settlement. The donated 50 streetlights were installed last week, following a request from residents.

The founder and CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, said the donation is part of his foundation’s commitment to complement the government’s development efforts. He said the foundation is apolitical and has no boundaries in its interventions. “We believe sharing the little things we have is the best way to give back to society,” he said. Jawara said the community of Bakau, where he resides, has been welcoming and accommodating to him and his family. “If I have more than this, I will do it because Bakau and its people deserve it,” he said.

Jawara called on communities and well-meaning individuals in the country to compliment the government’s efforts in improving infrastructure, especially at community levels.

Residents of the area who spoke at the installation expressed delight over the donation and thanked the foundation for its generosity.

“We are delighted to receive these items from Mr Jawara. We thank him for his generosity and assure him of our continued support,” one of them said.