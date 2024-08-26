MRCG recognises participants of ISSC trial

- Advertisement -

Press release

On Wednesday 21st August 2024, the Medical Research Council Unit in The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) engaged the communities of Sukuta and Bundung to distribute gift packages to participants who successfully completed the ISSC (Ivermectin Safety in Small Children) trial. The ISSC trial conducted by the Medical Research Council Unit in The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM) in collaboration with Wellcome Trust and supported by the University of Oxford, is a randomised, double-blind, place-controlled study aimed at evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of increasing doses of the oral ivermectin in children with scabies who weigh between 5 and 15 kilograms. The trial, which began enrolment in January 2024 with an initial goal of up to 100 children under 5 years of age, has seen almost 50 children complete the study. Five follow-up visits were made over about 2 weeks. Initially, participants were screened in Sukuta Community, with subsequent inclusions from Sukuta Health Center and extending to Bundung Community. Dr Mary Grey-Johnson, MRCG Research Clinician under the ISSC project, emphasised the significance of the trial. “This trial explores the use of Ivermectin in young children (2 months to 5 years) here in The Gambia, where such treatment is not commonly available. The trial’s findings will help to ensure that children in this age group receive the correct and safe dosage of Ivermectin tablet and Permethrin cream.” The feedback has been positive. Families have faced challenges in obtaining effective scabies treatment, often spending significant resources and time over a year or more. The communities have been welcoming and expressed a wish that the trial had started sooner, she added. Marta Jarju, a trial participant highlighted that being part of the study has been reassuring. “Knowing that my child was part of something that could improve the lives and health of other children makes me happy.” Fatou Cham and Isatou Dampha from Sukuta expressed their gratitude to the team, noting that it has provided hope for improved treatments for scabies and that other families will benefit from these findings. Mariatou Sanneh from Abuko described her participation in the ISSC trial as a rewarding experience. “It was a positive experience, and I appreciate the commitment of the research team to our children’s health and wellbeing.” MRCG’s lead role in the study demonstrates our continued commitment to saving lives and advancing medical research.