Jambarr Sanneh, NDMA cleanses drainages to mitigate disaster

By Olimatou Coker

The community of Jambarr Sanneh, in partnership with the West Coast Region Disaster Committee, over the weekend cleansed the drainage systems along the Jambarr Sanneh community road to Kitty.

The cleansing exercise was funded by Ecowas through the Catholic Relief Services to promote locally led disaster risk reduction in the region.

The NDMA managing director, Sanna Dahaba, commended Ecowas for the support and assured them of the agency’s continued partnership and unflinching collaboration. He said the NDMA is committed to mitigating the effects of disasters through risk management activities that promote community-led initiative.

The village alkalo, Abdul Majib Bojang, called on residents to stop dumping waste into the drainage, adding that the indiscriminate dumping causes flooding in the community.

He said that whenever it rains heavily, vehicles find it difficult to access the road, which eventually renders Jambur Sanneh inaccessible.

Momodou Jawo Jallow, the councillor of Nyambai Ward, said the exercise will allow the free flow of water in the area. He commended the village VDC, NDMA, and the entire community of Jambur Sanneh for showing up.

Hamadi Sowe, a member of the regional disaster committee, commented on the need to keep the drainage system clean.