GBA train members on rights of disabled persons

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Bar Association (GBA), in partnership with Promoting Rights and Justice in The Gambia (PRJ), has conducted a two-day capacity-building training for 20 participants on human rights. The participants were taken through a human rights-based approach for persons with disabilities, discussing social challenges and state obligations.

The training aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of international human rights legal instruments, focussing on regional and international mechanisms important for The Gambia’s transitional justice phase.

Ousainou Suwaneh, Pupil’s Barrister at the Ministry of Justice, emphasised the vital role of inclusive policies and stakeholder collaboration in upholding the rights of the disabled.

He said the government, as duty-bearers, must implement mechanisms to ensure full inclusion in all initiatives, including the development of accessible infrastructure that caters to their needs.

Suwaneh said that by eliminating discrimination and fostering an inclusive environment, the disabled community will be encouraged to pursue their educational and personal development, which is essential to creating supportive spaces that empower everyone to learn and grow without feeling discriminated against.

Amadou Bah, Pupil’s Barrister at Temple Legal Practitioners and participant, said accessibility is crucial for ensuring that individuals with disabilities can fully participate in society, including the workforce.

Bah said that during emergencies, effective communication for individuals who are disabled or hard of hearing is often overlooked, leaving them vulnerable.

“It is essential that we continue the dialogue on upholding the rights of people with disabilities and find solutions that protect and empower them as valued members of society who deserve equal opportunities and support,” Bah said.