One Planet Group celebrates continued partnership with Starfish International

- Advertisement -

Starfish International, a pioneering organisation dedicated to empowering girls in The Gambia, recently welcomed a second group of team members from One Planet Group to gain firsthand insight into the powerful impact of their work.

Starfish International is dedicated to providing quality education and mentorship to Gambian girls, empowering them to become confident, well-educated, and service-oriented leaders. Through a comprehensive curriculum that includes academics, life skills, and leadership development, Starfish International is transforming lives and building a foundation for future generations.

The One Planet Group team spent a week immersed in the vibrant community at Starfish International’s main campus. They engaged directly with students, participated in classes, and learned about the array of programs Starfish offers its students and the community. Additionally, the team shadowed students during a typical day-in-the-life, gaining valuable insight into their living conditions and household responsibilities. This experience provided essential context for understanding the profound impact of Starfish International’s programs on the students’ lives.

- Advertisement -

“Starfish International is doing something remarkable by uplifting an entire generation of girls through education, and we are deeply grateful to play a small part in supporting their mission. I thank them immensely for hosting our team, as Starfish’s impact can only be fully understood through first-hand experience,” stated Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group.

Mam Yassin Sarr, Founder and Director of Starfish International, shared, “Partnering with One Planet Group is one of the most special gifts of doing this service.

Having professionals and leaders in their fields, who have a heart for giving back, commit to rolling up their sleeves and coming to teach, learn, plan and execute with our students every summer, is lifelong learning at its best.

- Advertisement -

Our girls know, not only that they are loved, but also, firsthand, that they can follow the same path as these mentors, achieve their dreams, and keep on serving.”

The visit also included a tour of ‘The Land’, and new facilities developed with the support of funds raised from One Planet Group’s 2022 and 2023 Holidays with a Purpose events. This extension features classrooms, a satellite library, and skill-building workshops that serve as a vital resource for local youth.

Elevating the idea of a traditional holiday party, over the years Holidays with a Purpose has raised more than 2 million dollars for organizations supporting women’s rights, empowerment and education. Last year’s Holidays with a Purpose event raised $141,000 with the support of One Planet Group’s employees, vendors, and partners – with $100,000 coming from One Planet Group itself. Last year’s event also supported Lidè Haiti, an education non-profit operating in rural Haiti that provides programs in the arts, education, health, and parent and community engagement for over 1,200 adolescent girls.

Looking ahead, this year’s Holidays with a Purpose event, scheduled for December 12, 2024, will continue to raise funds to support Starfish International. The event will also benefit Parent University based in Savannah, Georgia, another vital initiative focused on empowering parents to actively engage in their children’s education.