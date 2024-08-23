NEWCASTLE UNITED ‘MISTAKEN’ TO HAVE SOLD MINTEH  

- Advertisement -

Newcastle United have been told they made a huge transfer mistake in selling Yankuba Minteh this summer. Newcastle sold Minteh to Brighton and Hove Albion for £33m with the club needing an injection of money to avoid falling fowl of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) ahead of an impending financial deadline.

There was a sense among many supporters at the time that the move, while deemed necessary by the club, could come back to haunt the Mags in years to come such was the hope and expectation around Minteh. It may not take too long for Minteh’s departure to start haunting Newcastle if his first performance in a Brighton shirt is anything to go by.

The 20-year-old was impressive on his debut, taking just 25 minutes to register his first assist of the season as Brighton cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. Minteh’s display was one which caught the eye, particularly that of Carragher who named the player as one to watch this season.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said; “I read a lot about him over the summer, or towards the end of last season about him coming back to Newcastle. They obviously moved him on because of the financial situation.

“When I look at what Newcastle have got on that right-hand side – Jacob Murphy has done a great job over the last few years, Almiron is a player I think they were trying to move on to the MLS, so I don’t know whether he’ll stay or not.

“But that lad (Minteh), certainly what I saw in little bits and in highlights last season, and what he did against Everton at the weekend – I think that is one that Newcastle are going to really rue in years to come. He looks the real deal.”

chroniclelive