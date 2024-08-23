New Bakau sports committee visits GFF

- Advertisement -

The new sports committee of Bakau led by Ousman Cho Drammeh yesterday visited the Gambia Football Federation to meet President Lamin Kaba Bajo, granted it audience to strengthen the already good ties between the two bodies.

Mr Drammeh is himself member of staff of the GFF and member of the GFF and manager of the national team.

He spoke about his committee’s plans to upgrade the existing facilities at the Bakau mini stadium, and expressed his members’ readiness to learn from the current leadership of Football House in terms of sports administration and governance.

- Advertisement -

In response, Mr Bajo welcomed the Bakau sports committee members and congratulated them on their election. He expressed optimism that they will continue to build on the good legacy left behind by their predecessors.

Mr. Bajo also went down memory lane to state that his relations with the Bakau Sports Committee started long time ago and that his election as GFF president in 2014 only went to consolidate those relations.

He remarked that Ousman is a great asset to Football House and as a result, reassured them that the Federation will continue to give him and his team all the support they need towards the development of sports in Bakau.