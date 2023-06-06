Gambians among 29 migrants rescued off Libya

The Italian press yesterday reported that Gambians were among a group of 29 migrants and refugees rescued by Life Support ship operated by Italian NGO, Emergency, in the central Mediterranean Sea over the weekend.

The rescued African migrants disembarked in the central Italian port of Marina di Carrara in Tuscany on Monday morning.

They are said to be from The Gambia, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan, and included three women and a two-year-old boy.

The migrants had been travelling on a small, unseaworthy vessel with a broken engine from Sabratha in Libya.

According to the reports, some of the people on board were suffering from dehydration and minor medical problems but the Emergency NGO staff said their conditions were “generally good”.