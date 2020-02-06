Gassama tops CAF’s list of refs for CHAN 2020

Gambian referee Papa Gassama who won a hat-trick of best African referee award has made it into the Caf shortlist of referees expected to be called for the CHAN championship to take place in Cameroon later this year.

The Gambia Football Federation media reported that Gassama tops the merit list of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) for this 6th edition of the Championship.

Another Gambian, Abdul Azziz Bolel Jawo is also in the list as Assistant Referee for the championship.

Both Gassama and Bolel are currently in Cairo, Egypt attending a preparatory course organized by Caf ahead of the CHAN, Cameroon 2020.

The course will be on theoretical and practical bases.

The final tournament of the sixth edition of the CHAN competition designed exclusively for players featuring in their domestic leagues will be held from 4th -25th April 2020 in the cities of Yaounde, Garoua, Douala and Limbe.