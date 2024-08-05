GBA and NCRG: Messy and “woke” bodies doingnothing towards a vibrant broadcast industry

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Broadcasters Association (GBA), together with the Network of Community Radios (NCRG), are messy bodies surrounded by “woke” people. We expect these bodies to be resolute in their defence of media freedom and free speech. However, the broadcasters’ association and the Network of Community Radios should not and cannot overlook or Laissez-faire attitude or behaviour that will bring the broadcast industry into disrepute and undermine public trust in the media as an institution. I, therefore, unequivocally condemn the duo’s complete silence over PURA’s letter that was served to radio managers to revoke their radio licenses. Of course, radio stations should and must make sure they pay tax. In this regard, I wish to remind and caution the broadcasters’ association to be more engaging than to live in a Laissez-faire attitude.

The unexpected silence

Why must the broadcasters’ association and the Network of Community Radios remain silent over such burning issues? What was expected of them was to issue a statement or call a press conference to address the situation. GBA and NCRG should be more engaging. They should engage PURA and even invite the radios to hear from them about their failure to regularize themselves. One might not be wrong in describing the Gambia Broadcasters Association and the Network of Community Radios as people occupying illegal positions. Yes! People occupying illegal positions.

On how are they occupying illegal positions

The Gambia Broadcasters’ Association (GBA) and the Network of Community Radios (NCRG) are occupying illegal positions. The two have never conducted a congress or serious general meeting since its inception. GBA and NCRG cannot and must not be operating without conducting an elective congress. They cannot be associated with forever executives. They should make sure they call for an AGM or be forced to conduct one as soon as possible. I, for one, will never let anyone or anything inhibit my freedom to critique. It doesn’t matter if I am there or no. What is important is telling them if they are working or not.

Why PURA must not revoke radio licenses

The broadcasters’ association could have engaged PURA and the Ministry of Information to plead with them to give these affected radio stations a grace period to regularize themselves. They are taxpayers and it’s a plus to the tax revenue of the country. Closing them like that would be a loss to both the radio stations and the country. If Al-Falaah, Janneh Koto, Banjul FM, etc, lose, then PURA too will lose because they would not be collecting tax, and these radio stations would not also be paying tax.

This is where both GBA and NCRG could have intervened to plead on their behalf for both PURA and the Ministry of Information to give them a grace period. The Gambia is an oasis of peace and this needs to be guarded at all cost. I stress the point that the media industry plays a critical role in ensuring the protection of national peace and security. I, therefore, urge media managers to conform to the tenets and standards set by PURA in ensuring that everything we do conforms with the laws of the country and the ethics of our profession in order not to plunge ourselves into needless hatred.