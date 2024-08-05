Muharram and Karbala:A month of blessings and sorrow

- Advertisement -

By Murabbi Salif Bah

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep significance for Muslims worldwide. Its name, which means “forbidden” or “sacred,” signifies the month’s sanctity. Historically, during the time of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Muslims would fast on Yawm al-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, to thank Allah for the victory He granted Prophet Musa (AS).

According to a hadith, when the Holy Prophet migrated to Madinah, he observed that the Jews celebrated this day. He declared that Muslims had a greater right to observe it, marking it as an obligatory fast until it was replaced by the Ramadan fast.

Karbala: A tragic yet inspiring event

The 10th of Muharram is also known for the tragic Battle of Karbala. On this day, Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet (SAW), was martyred. He, along with 72 companions, faced brutal deaths to uphold justice and the true teachings of Islam. Their sacrifice was to assert that leadership in Islam is not a matter of inheritance but a choice for the Muslim community.

Imam Hussain’s martyrdom is a testament to sincerity, firmness in faith, and the defense of truth. Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (ATB), the current Khalifa of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, commends their courage and sacrifice. He advises Ahmadis to emulate such behavior when confronted with oppression, drawing parallels to the oppressive Yazid ibn Muawiyah.

A call for reflection and prayer

Instead of celebrating the 10th of Muharram with festivities, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (ATB) urges increased prayers and sending salutations (Durood) on the Holy Prophet (SAW) and his family. This aligns with Allah’s command in the Qur’an, where He instructs believers to send salutations on the Prophet (SAW): “Indeed, Allah and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet. O you who have believed, ask [Allah to confer] blessing upon him and ask [Allah to grant him] peace” (Qur’an, 33:56).

The best way to send these salutations is through the recitation of Durood: “Allahumma salli ala Muhammad wa ala aali Muhammad innaka Hamidun Majid.” This prayer is remarkable because while praying for the Holy Prophet (SAW), we also pray for ourselves. The inclusion of “aali Muhammad” (family of Muhammad) in the Durood signifies that all believers are part of his family, as evidenced by the Prophet’s (SAW) declaration regarding Salman Farsi: “Salman is one of us, the Ahlul Bait (family of the Prophet).”

Emulating the prophetic example

The Qur’an supports this inclusive understanding of family in its mention of Pharaoh’s family: “And We drowned the people of Pharaoh” (Qur’an, 2:50). Clearly, not all those drowned were Pharaoh’s direct kin. Thus, the term “family” extends to all who follow the Prophet’s (SAW) teachings.

In conclusion, during Muharram, especially on the 10th, Muslims are encouraged to reflect deeply on the sacrifices made in Karbala and to send sincere salutations upon the Prophet (SAW) and his family. By doing so, they align themselves with the will of Allah and the guidance of the Khalifa, strengthening their faith and unity as a community.

Murabbi (preacher) Salif Bah, is a younger Imam and missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at the Gambia.