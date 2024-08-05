U-20 COACH BOJANG UPBEAT ABOUT WAFU TOURNEY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-20 coach, Abdoulie Bojang, has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform well in the upcoming Wafu Cup of Nations, the draw for which was held recently.

The Gambia is placed in Group B, alongside Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania.

Speaking to the GFF Media, Bojang admitted the group is tough ”but The Gambia is no longer considered an underdog in this competition. We have played these countries in previous tournaments,” he noted.

Highlighting the team’s preparation, Bojang expressed gratitude to the Federation for ensuring that the logistics were forthcoming. “What is crucial now is ensuring that we strengthen the good preparations we started a month ago, to try to have test matches and sort out a formidable team for the tourney that will also serve as the Caf Under -20 qualifiers,” he said.

“It is football and we are very optimistic but we respect all the teams and I think we have what it takes to qualify. We believe in ourselves that we have a team that can beat any opponent,” he asserted. The tournament will be played in Liberia.