GFF announces new football calendar

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) over the weekend announced the competition calendar and registration period for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The harmonised national league calendar determines the plans and activities of each season and was first introduced ahead of the 2014/15 season.

Its successful adherence and implementation has translated to the increase in the level of participation and competition, directly contributing to the exponential growth of teh leaguedespite its current semi-professional status.

In line with this objective, the GFF Competitions Department announced that the upcoming season, as customary, will begin in November 2024 and ends in July 2025. However, the administrative aspect of the competitions will get underway, two months prior with the draft fixtures to be released in September this year. After consultations with the stakeholders on the first draft, the final version of the fixtures will be published in the beginning of October.

The competitions itself will begin with the Women’s Super-Cup final on November 2, 2024, while the men’s version will be played the following day.

The Super Cup final is the meeting of the league and cup winners of the previous campaign to get the new football season underway. The second division league will begin on 6 November, while the First Division League kicks off on 14 November. The Club Management (preseason) Meeting is scheduled for 19 October 2024.