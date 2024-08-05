Sports fraternity mourns Ebou Joof

- Advertisement -

Respected sports administrator, teacher, former Real de Banjul player and Gambia international Ebou Joof passed away on Friday.

Alongside his football, Mr Joof started his career as teacher specializing in PE and rose to became director of youth and Sports and Permanent Secretary. During his later years he was sports instructor.

Real de Banjul FC remembered as “an exemplary professional who immeasurably contributed to the early successes of the club,”

The Gambia National Olympic Committee in statement Mr. Joof was a retired sports administrator and a certified course director for the Olympic Solidarity Sports Administration Course who made significant contributions to the sports community.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports paid tribute to Mr Joof describing him as a steadfast dedicated servant who significantly contributed to the ministry and created a lasting legacy, cherished by all who had the privilege of working with him.