Kanifing Hospital staff tourney celebrates GFF president Bajo

A first ever inter-departmental football tournament organised by the Kanifing General Hospital Staff Association got underway at the Ndow’s Lower Basic Grounds,Friday.

The organisers have named the competition after the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kabba Bajo in recognition of the remarkable strides made in the development of football in the Gambia under his tenure.

The various departments and units have been teamed up to make four participating teams namely Teams A, B, C, and D. In Friday’s opener, Teams C and A played an entertaining 1-1 draw, which featured a first half appearance by the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital.

Representing the GFF president at the official opening, the Director of Communications Baboucarr Camara thanked the organisers for for the foresight in deciding to name the competition in recognition of the impeccable record of President Bajo as the head of Gambian football. He catalogued the numerous developmental strides achieved by Gambian football which is as a result of the deliberately designed programs and policies meant to ensure the sustainable development of our sport since 2014.

Mr. Camara further stressed that the Federation is always committed to partnering with institutions in initiatives like this. “Due to reasons beyond his control, President Bajo, couldn’t attend this event and that is why he’s asked me to represent him and I therefore brought to you warm greetings from him. He has also asked me to congratulate you all on this laudable achievement and to reassure you that he will watch the subsequent matches,” Mr. Camara added.

“He has also asked me to bring footballs to you and we’re pleased that we’ve also facilitated these qualified referees to officiate the matches during the tournament. We’re very hopeful that this will the beginning of a very strong and fruitful collaboration between our two institutions.”

Other speakers include Ebrima Gaye Senior Nursing officer, Dr Muhammed Touray President of the Kanifing General hospital Staff Association, Mr. Basirou Drammeh representative of the Sports Committee of the staff association and the CEO of Kanifing General Hospital who also captained Team C.

They all thanked the GFF president for accepting and embracing the tournament, while adding that the competition is organised to strengthen the relationship amongst colleagues meant to foster unity and teamwork at the Serekunda General Hospital.

GFF