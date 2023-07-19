Sign in
Click here - to use the wp menu builder
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
The Standard
Home
All News
ADVERTISEMENT
Bantaba
Sports
Featured
Opinions
More
Biography
Daily Poem
Gossip
History
Short Story
Sister Speaks
Society
The Hub
25.2
C
City of Banjul
The Standard
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
type here...
Search
Home
All News
All
Agriculture
Culture
Environment
INVESTIGATION
Gambia News
GHANAIAN MP ADVISES ECOWAS TO AVERT THIRD TERM BIDS IN GAMBIA, OTHERS
July 19, 2023
Gambia News
APRC No To Alliance to mark July 22 in Kanilai
July 19, 2023
Gambia News
Upper Baddibu chief retires
July 19, 2023
Gambia News
Macky Sall expected in Gambia soon
July 19, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Bantaba
Sports
Featured
Opinions
All
Essays
GIBRAMBLE
Letters
Literature
Opinions
Asset recycling or asset mismanagement?
July 18, 2023
Opinions
Under the circumstances
July 17, 2023
Opinions
What is the mission of our generation: the post-independence African generation?
July 14, 2023
PETITION
Open petition to the PPC – National Assembly: remortgaging of Senegambia Bridge
July 14, 2023
More
Biography
Daily Poem
Gossip
History
Short Story
Sister Speaks
Society
The Hub
Home
ADVERTISEMENT
GCCI TO HOLD AGM
GCCI TO HOLD AGM
July 19, 2023
0
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
WhatsApp
Email
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
ADMISSION
Access Bank Plc (Access) enters into acquisition agreements with Standard Chartered Bank
Youth and Sports camp is here again
July 19, 2023
Press release The National Sport and Youth Councils will hold the annual national Youth and Sport Camp from 20- 28 August in Janjanbureh.The event which...
NEW COACH SOUGHT FOR NATIONAL WOMEN’S TEAM
July 19, 2023
Defeating anemia: The power of iron
July 19, 2023
“A plea for coherence and responsibility: a resolute Gambian response imperative in the aftermath of...
July 19, 2023
Eulogy for a comrade in arms: an officer, a brother, and a retired Gambia National...
July 19, 2023
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by
DigiTech Solutions