Finance Minister faces parliamentary inquiry on Senegambia Bridge today

By Tabora Bojang

Finance Minister Seedy Keita is scheduled to appear before National Assembly Members today for clarifications over the asset recycling deal he signed with Africa50 to manage the Senegambia Bridge.

The minister was heavily criticised for failing to table the deal before parliament for scrutiny and approval in line with the constitution but he insisted that the Assembly is not needed in this arrangement since the Public Finance Act empowers him to do so.

However, an official source informed The Standard last night that the Finance and Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly FPAC has summoned the minister to appear today Thursday to answer questions.