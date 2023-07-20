Man in court for stealing 2 cars

By Amadou Jadama

A man was yesterday arraigned before the Bundung Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing two vehicles valued at three hundred thousand dalasis, being the properties of Pa Amadou Jallow.

The accused Muhammed G Mbye is slammed with a single count of stealing which he denied.

He was granted bail by Magistrate Dawda Fatty in the sum of D350,000.

According to police prosecutor Sub Inspector Bobo Jarju, the alleged incident happened in January, at Latrikunda Sabiji. He alleged that Mr Mbye stole an unnumbered motor vehicle valued at D250,000.00 and another car, a Mitsubishi valued at D50,000.00.

The trial continues.