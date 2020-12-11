20 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, December 12, 2020
GDC fires CRR desk officer

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has fired its Central River Region desk officer Nfansu Gagigo with immediate effect.

In a letter issued on 3 December 2020, Mamma Kandeh informed Gagigo of his removal as the party’s desk officer in the region.

Kandeh derives his powers from article 14.1 (iii) (V) of the constitution of the GDC.

“Therefore, Hon. Mamma Kandeh wishes to take this opportunity to thank and commend you on your efforts over the years. You are also informed that the content of this letter is not to expel you from the party but to relieve you from your position as the Desk Officer for CRR South,” the letter read.

Previous articleFoni GDC supporters show solidarity after chairman’s defection
Next article‘Babani Sissoko stopped Jammeh from killing Kukoi’
