Gen. Bojang appointed defense attaché in Bissau

The leader of the Alliance for National Reorientation and Development, General Lamin Bojang, a former deputy ambassador to Russia, has been appointed defence attaché at the Gambian Embassy in Guinea Bissau.

Mr Bojang’s appointment is among several redesignations, redeployments and appointments recently effected in the civil service.

A press statement from the Office of the Gambia Government Spokesman Ebrima G Sankareh gave more details:

“Mr. Ebrima Ceesay, Secretary to Cabinet is redesignated Ambassador and redeployed to Russia replacing Ambassador Alhagie Nyangado who is redesignated Permanent Secretary (PS) to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Natural Resources (MECCNAR).

Mr. Alieu Njie, PS, MECCNAR, is appointed on promotion as Cabinet Secretary while Mr. Louis Moses Mendy, PS, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE) is new PS Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MOTWI) as Mr. Ebrima Sisawo, PS MOTWI is redeployed to MOBSE.

Simultaneously, Mr. Alieu Loum, Director General (DG) of the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery (DSPD) is redesignated Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service as Mr. Musa Huma, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) is redesignated and redeployed as Director General, Department of Agriculture. Mr. Huma takes over from DG, Dr. Saikou Sanyang who is now DPS in charge of the CONA-CILLS desk at Agriculture.

Mr. Sankung Fofana, Counsellor, The Gambia High Commission in India, is appointed on promotion as Deputy Chief of Protocol (DCoP), Office of The President (OP).

Finally, in concurrence with the Executive, the Public Service Commission (PSC), has appointed Mr. Cherno Amadou Sowe as new Director General, Internal Audit. A career banker, Mr. Sowe holds various qualifications: an MBA from the University of Lincoln, UK; BA Degree in Banking and Finance, IFS-University College, London and ACCA London. Sowe is also, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of California, USA.”