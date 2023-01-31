State files money laundering charges against socialite

The Office of the Attorney General yesterday filed four counts of money laundering and stealing against Khadijah Kebbeh, a businesswoman and socialite.

The case was mentioned before Justice Francis Achibonga of the Banjul High Court but it couldn’t proceed because the State had failed to notify or serve Ms Kebbeh.

Counsel Jarju, who represented the state, told the high court that “the State has a four-count indictment of alleged stealing and money laundering” against Khadija Kebbeh.

However, presiding judge, Justice Achibonga, observed that there was no indication that Ms Kebbeh had been served with the information sheet.

Consequently, Counsel Jarju filed an application for “personal service” of the information sheet to Ms Kebbeh which was granted by the court.

According to the particulars of offence seen by The Standard, Ms Kebbeh is charged with money laundering by “disguising or concealing the illicit origin of the money converted and/or transferred into her bank accounts despite knowing that those monies are proceeds of unlawful activity”. She is also charged with stealing D2 million, US$20,000 and €749,965 belonging to GACH Global Trading Company in October, 2021.

Hearing resumes on 16th February.