GFA says gov’t needs to be clearer on Securiport audit report

The opposition Gambia For All has called on the government not to hide behind confusing press releases that provide no clarity to important national issues involving possible acts of government malfeasance. The party, led by former vice president Bakary Dabo, was reacting to a recent press release by the government on the audit report of Securiport, the company that collects the controversial airport passenger levy.

A statement from the party shared with The Standard reads: “Clearly, one cannot escape drawing the conclusion that there must be some uncomfortable truth against the government in using their own words, the ‘flurry of misleading news media reports regarding Securiport’. To tell the truth, the ‘Barrow government, as a pragmatic arbiter of checks balances’ must not hide behind confusing press releases that provide no clarity to important national issues involving possible acts of government malfeasance.

For the sake of clarity, and ‘for avoidance of doubt’, GFA demands that the relevant authorities involved in this notorious Securiport contract hold a press conference, or appear in a parliamentary inquiry to answer questions directly on the subject matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

To mention Senegal in the press release as among African countries that have signed agreements with Securiport, is an attempt to create a moral equivalence to our own poorly negotiated contract. If the Spokesperson must know, passengers are not making questionable cash payments at Senegalese airports on arrival and departure.

Even more embarrassing for the poor choice of a poster example, the government Spokesperson is referenced to the August 2022 edition of a popular Senegalese online website, where the opposition in the new 14th Senegalese legislature is demanding an inquiry into the mentioned Securiport contract. https://www.seneweb.com/news/Politique/14e-legislature-birahime-seck-souhaite-q_n_385403.html

Nothing seems right about this Securiport contract from the very beginning. It is massively expensive for the country; and to put it kindly, an inconvenient nuisance to the travelling public.

Our position is that this Securiport contract is not in the best interest of The Gambia, and must be renegotiated”.