Ghana to support Gambia’s transitional justice process

By Omar Bah

During his one-day working visit to The Gambia on Friday, President John Mahama of Ghana pledged his country’s support for The Gambia’s justice and reconciliation process.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) confirmed that at least 240 people were murdered by state agents during Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule. These killings included political opponents, journalists, students, West African migrants, and victims of witch-hunting exercises, among others.

In July 2005, approximately 44 Ghanaian migrants and other West Africans were killed in The Gambia by the “Junglers,” a paramilitary unit under the direct orders of then-President Yahya Jammeh. The migrants, bound for Europe, were detained on suspicion of plotting a coup and executed over several days. Efforts by Ghana and international bodies at the time to investigate were obstructed by Jammeh, and families of victims continue to demand accountability.

Speaking to the matter, President Mahama specifically expressed strong backing for The Gambia’s TRRC, emphasising the importance of bringing people to justice for crimes committed during the Jammeh era.

He expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to uncover the truth, investigate events, hold responsible parties accountable, and ensure compensation for victims and their families. President Mahama also expressed confidence that the international community would help establish a fund to provide reparations for victims.

“We have discussed the issue of delivering justice to the victims of former President Jammeh’s atrocities, which included the killing of 44 Ghanaians in 2005, and Ghana has given its support to that whole process. We also believe that as President Barrow has always said, there should be a process where people who have been the victims are compensated for the pain that they have gone through, and I fully support him,” he said.

Banjul visit

President Mahama’s Banjul visit underscored the strong bilateral relationship between Ghana and The Gambia, with both Presidents discussing regional security, economic cooperation, and the importance of justice and reconciliation.

President Adama Barrow expressed Gambia’s gratitude for Mahama’s decision to make The Gambia his first official overseas visit in his new term, saying this is a reflection of the good relations between the two countries.