GIEPA donates office equipment to institutions

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) last Friday gave office equipment to various institutions in the country.

Desks, chairs, couches, desktop computers, printers and other items were handed to Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC), Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Expatriate Quote, Gambia Organisation of the Visually Impaired (GOVI), and Tanka Tanka.

Hassan MB Jallow, CEO of GIEPA, explained that the donation came because of an excess of furniture at his Agency.

“So, we thought it wise and necessary to extend a helping hand to some of your institutions so that GIEPA’s impact will not only be felt through our supporting businesses but also through supporting institutions that are out to contribute positively in our economic development. We appreciate what you are doing and we really want to assist as much as possible,” he noted.

Seedy Bittaye, director of the Agency’s corporate service, said GIEPA expects the donated equipment to help address some of the challenges in these institutions.

Momodou Drammeh, director of enterprise support, said GIEPA has several mandates one of which is to support local enterprises. “For us at GIEPA, what we do is to look at institutions and support them in terms of capacity building.”

He went on to disclose that through GIEPA’s support, the disable federation in the country has once raised four hundred and twenty eight thousand dalasi. He said this was part of efforts to ensure no nobody is left behind, adding “we have a Memorandum of Understanding with most of these institutions.

Abdoulie Cham, a chief supt at GID, said GIEPA’s generousity and support will make an immediate difference to the GID.

“We promise the items we received today will be put to good use,” he assured.