GMC disputes Mbake’s executive membership claim

The youth wing of the Gambia Moral Congress has refuted claims by Mbake Fatty that he was an executive member of the party.

Mbakeh announced his resignation from the party last week to join the NPP of President Barrow.

However a statement shared with The Standard yesterday by the GMC youth wing said Mbakeh was never an executive member as he had claimed.

“Mbakeh Fatty (no relation to Hon. Mai Ahmad Fatty), was not part of the GMC Executive at the time of his departure from the party.

He was a no-body of no value to the party. He held no position in any of the Party’s structures and brought no one into the party, since joining about a year ago. He claimed to have thousands of supporters in Niani, yet he was unable to bring a single person into GMC since his membership about a year ago. He came alone without a single person, was never given any assignment, contributed nothing, added no value and left alone. In reality, very few people knew of his membership in the GMC,” said Bubacarr Jaiteh, acting youth leader.

However Mbakeh had insisted that he was a co-opted executive member and had remained in that position until his decision to quit.