GMC executive member resigns, joins NPP

By Lamin Cham

Mbakeh Fatty, an executive member of the Gambia Moral Congress has resigned from the Mai Fatty-led party.

In his resignation letter shared with The Standard, Fatty stated: “I have carefully weighed this decision for one week in consultation with my family and love ones and I gave credence to the fact that the only practical way of realising my political integrity is to tender my resignation. On this note, I thank the entire GMC membership and wish you all the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile in a subsequent press statement obtained by The Standard, Mr Fatty announced that he has joined the newly formed National People’s Party (NPP) of President Barrow with immediate effect.

“I am here by declaring my commitment, support and loyalty together with thousands of my supporters across the length and breadth of Niani constituency to the National People’s Party (NPP) with a positive vision to delivering good governance and accountability, social cohesion, and national reconciliation and a revitalized and transformed economy for the well-being of all Gambians as enshrined in the National Development Plan (2018-2021),” Fatty said.