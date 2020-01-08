We will tear up UDP – Dou Sano

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow’s deputy political adviser has said that President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party will tear up his former party UDP into three.

Speaking in a The Standard interview, Dodou Sano said contrary to recent claims by the spokesperson of the United Democratic Party Almamy Taal that his party is not in any way bothered by the coming of NPP, the new party will tear up the UDP.

“Even before the formation of the NPP, a good number of the UDP supporters who fought Yahya Jammeh’s rule and sacrificed their lives and properties have already joined the president’s camp because they realised his good work for the country.

“It is a foregone conclusion because the people now left in the UDP are just a bunch of figureheads who have no stake in the party. They are only talking and insulting the president and the people of his inner circle”, Sano alleged.

He added that the majority of Gambians have developed a strong political awareness highly manifested in the president’s recent nationwide tour.

Himself a former staunch UDP supporter, Sano said people in President Barrow’s camp suspected betrayal from the UDP since at a meeting in Banjulinding when the deputy party leader Aji Yam Secka touted Ousainu Darboe as the UDP flag bearer in 2021.

“This runs contrary to the spirit of togetherness that was in the party in the struggle against Jammeh, because they ruled the president out when he was a bonafide member of the party. This is what led to the formation of the Barrow Youth for National Development to further the president’s political ambition, leading to the establishment of the Barrow Fan Club and finally the National People’s Party.”

Sano however claimed that he still enjoys excellent relations with the executive of the UDP and they reserve respect for each other. “The people insulting Barrow and his people are those who recently joined the UDP and most of whom are failed semesters”.

Detractors are still in gov’t

Dou also claimed that there are shadow elements of detractors in the Barrow government who are working to undermine the president for political reasons.

“These elements are acting in their own self interest by leaking misleading information and passing bogus allegations to their political associates outside government in a bid to suppress Barrow’s development agenda. But I am warning them against such behaviour,” he warned.

Sano however declined to disclose any names.

“I want to send a stern warning to these people to desist from their activities because it would only lead to their own detriment, because they cannot and would not do anything that can hinder the development priorities of the Barrow administration. It is better for them to resign and give chance to young Gambian graduates who are fully committed and willing to serve their country with diligence, integrity, and patriotism,” Sano said.

Read his full interview on Bantaba Friday.