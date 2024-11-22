Gov’t announces appointments, redeployments in civil service

- Advertisement -

Press release

In consultation with the Public Service Commission and consistent with The Gambia Government’s policy of enhancing productivity among its workforce, the following appointments and redeployments within the Civil and Foreign Service have been effected:

Professor Omar Jah, Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Health, is to be appointed as Ambassador of The Gambia to Morocco;

Dr. Yusupha Touray, PS, Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, is reassigned as PS, Ministry of Health;

Mrs. Jainaba Jagne, Ambassador of The Gambia to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is recalled and promoted as PS, Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology:

Mrs. Salimatta ET Touray, Former Secretary General & Head of the Civil Service to be appointed as Ambassador of The Gambia to African Union Ethiopia;

Mrs. Saffie Sankareh, PS, Ministry of Lands, Regional Governments, and Religious Affairs, is reassigned to the Ministry of Youth and Sports;

Mrs. Ndey Marie Njie, PS, Ministry of Youth and Sports, is reassigned to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Governments, and Religious Affairs;

Mrs. Aji Fanta Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Ministry of Health, is now Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Office of the President;

Ms. Hulay Camara, DPS, Office of the President, is reassigned as DPS, Ministry of Health.

All appointments and redeployments are effective immediately.