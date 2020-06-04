Gov’t eases restrictions as mosques, churches to reopen

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government spokesman last night announced that some of the emergency restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be eased from today.

Ebrima Sankareh told the state broadcaster last night that effective tomorrow, markets are open to all traders, not just for sellers of “essential items” from 6am to 6pm.

He also announced that from tomorrow, Friday, all mosques will be reopened for congregational prayers with churches following suit on Sunday.

He also announced that while schools in the country will remain closed, pupils in grade 9 will be allowed to go for classes at a date to be announced by the education ministry.

Mr Sankareh said the government will issue a public statement today on the “parameters” of the relaxations detailing the conditions attached.

He confirmed that the borders and lumolu as well as schools will remain closed for now and that restrictions on the number of passengers in public and commercial transportation will remain in place.

President Adama Barrow declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of Covid-19 since March, which effectively restricted all public gatherings, including religious congregations.

At least six imams have since been convicted of violating the emergency regulations and subsequently fined.