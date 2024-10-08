Gov’t gives D12M towards Afcon qualifiers against Madagascar

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The ministry of youth and sports (MOYS) has approved a D12- million budget contribution to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and match bonuses for The Gambia’s two Afcon 2025 qualification matches against Madagascar.

A statement from MoYS said this funding will support The Gambia national team’s participation in the double header against Madagascar, both to be played in Morocco.

“The Ministry extends its best wishes to the Scorpions as they embark on Afcon 2025 Match Day 3 and 4 qualifiers,” a statement from the MoYS concluded.