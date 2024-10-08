31.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Gov’t gives D12M towards Afcon qualifiers against Madagascar

121
- Advertisement -
image 42

By Lamin Cham

The ministry of youth and sports (MOYS) has approved a D12- million budget contribution to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and match bonuses for The Gambia’s two Afcon 2025 qualification matches against Madagascar.

A statement from MoYS said this funding will support The Gambia national team’s participation in the double header against Madagascar, both to be played in Morocco.

- Advertisement -

“The Ministry extends its best wishes to the Scorpions as they embark on Afcon 2025 Match Day 3 and 4 qualifiers,” a statement from the MoYS concluded.

Previous article
Gambia at Seoul Smart City forum
Next article
8th annual Ecowas heads of immigration meeting ends in Banjul
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions