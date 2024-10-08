Gambia at Seoul Smart City forum

- Advertisement -

A delegation from Gambia led by Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul and comprising BAC Chairman Yankuba Darboe and other officials is taking part in the annual Seoul Smart City Forum.

This forum is held annually to provide a platform for sharing policies and gathering opinions on various city problems and solutions with cities, companies, and citizens around the world.

Through this, Seoul metropolitan government leads in global smart city initiatives and fosters mutual cooperation. Banjul is among only three cities selected out of more than 30 cities candidates by the mayor of Seoul for the forum.

During their stay, Mayor Lowe and delegation will have a bilateral meeting with the Seoul Metropolitan City mayor in the Governor’s office.

The meeting will be a privileged and historic moment not only for the cities but also for the two countries because Seoul is the center of the economy, politics, and technology in Korea. The meeting is expected to be attended by the consulate general of Gambia in Korea and other high-level officials.