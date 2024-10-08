Fajikunda shopkeeper’s rape case transferred to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The case of Muhammed Jallow, a shopkeeper from Fajikunda accused of raping a 9-year-old girl, was yesterday transferred from the Bundung magistrates’ court to the High Court.

Jallow who denied the charges of rape, appeared before Magistrate Ismaila Dibba who granted police prosecution officer Couple 6069 Fatou Bah’s application for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Division of the High Court in Banjul

- Advertisement -

“Having heard from the prosecutor, I am of the view that even though this court has the jurisdiction to try this matter, it would be ideal for this matter to be transferred to the High Court where the accused will have the opportunity to be served with necessary process for him to prepare for his defense,” Magistrate Dibba said.

He further instructed that the case file be forwarded to the AG Chambers by the registrar of the court with the help of the police for further actions within a period of two weeks maximum, or in default, the accused shall be released.

According to the particulars of offence, Muhammed Jallow, on 27 September in Fajikunda, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a girl under 18 years.