West Mercia officers’ humanitarian mission to Gambia hailed a success

A TEAM of West Mercia Police officers has overcome obstacles to complete an intrepid adventure to deliver reconditioned fire engines and ambulances to The Gambia.

Five officers, including inspectors, police sergeants, and constables, were among those who drove disused vehicles procured by the Emergency Services Aid Charity to complete the 3,000-mile journey.

Inspector Dan Poucher, police sergeants Rob ‘Swoosh’ Seewoosaha and Kayley Perkins, and police constables Chris Fowler and Danny Evans, joined a group of 65 volunteers in a convoy of 20 fire engines and ambulances for the journey.

The team travelled across Spain and Gibraltar, then via ferry to Morocco, before driving through Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, and finally The Gambia.

The group departed Defford, Worcestershire, on September 12 to deliver the vital reconditioned unused vehicles to the African country and were due to fly back on Tuesday (October 1).

It was not all plain sailing as the convoy was held up by Moroccan Customs, who would not let them out of the Tanger Med port for three days while paperwork was sorted, which put them behind schedule.

The vehicles then got stuck in mud when a thunderstorm washed the road away as they approached the Senegalese border from Mauritania.

However, they battled on to make up the time they had lost in Tanger Med, and after the quagmire put them back by two days.

Inspector Dan Poucher, who is also treasurer of the Emergency Services Aid Charity, said: “From the team’s perspective, this was one of the most challenging experiences of their lives.

“We encountered problem after problem, but with sheer perseverance and fortitude, we were able to overcome all obstacles.

“The Gambians praised us for our efforts and said that these vehicles will change the lives of so many people and that they are proud of their link to the UK.”

Temporary chief constable Richard Cooper praised the efforts of the team.

He added, “I’m very proud of this team in this extraordinary mission to The Gambia, whose people will ultimately reap the benefits of receiving these reconditioned emergency vehicles.

“Despite facing several setbacks, they showed exceptional determination and resilience typical of our officers to complete their mission.

“It is fantastic to think their actions will contribute to lives being saved by our emergency service colleagues in another part of the world.”