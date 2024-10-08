ITC, UNFPA inaugurate D7M Entrepreneurship, GBV Centre

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The International Trade Centre (|TC) and UNFPA recently inaugurated a one-stop-Shop entrepreneurship and gender-based violence (GBV) support centre in Farafenni.

Inaugurated in partnership with the Kerewan Area Council and the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA), the D7 million centre was built by the ITC and UNFPA under the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the United Nations Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund Projects. It seeks to address economic and social challenges, supporting entrepreneurship, cross-border trade, and survivors of gender-based violence. The funding covered the construction, furnishing, and operationalisation of the centre.

The centre will provide services such as business advisory, decentralised business registration, packaging and labelling assistance, and market linkages. These services aim to enhance the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, subsequently promoting innovation and creating employment opportunities.

It will also provide critical health, legal, and psychosocial services to survivors in a safe space with a view to promoting prevention as well as justice and healing.

Lamin Dampha, the permanent secretary at the of ministry of trade, said the inauguration marks a significant milestone in the Gambia’s entrepreneurship and private sector ecosystem.

“This initiative is designed to provide comprehensive economic and social support services to the communities of NBR and LRR as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to decentralise MSME development across the country,” he said.

He said one of the key priorities of his ministry is to develop the micro, small, and medium enterprises through capacity building, business development, investment promotion, building partnerships, improving the business environment, and providing market linkages.

“We firmly believe that MSME are critical to driving economic growth, creating wealth and employment, and facilitating technology transfer in both large and small economies. A vibrant MSME sector is a clear indicator of a healthy national economy. Beyond wage creation, MSME generate employment opportunities for low-skilled workers, enhance skill development, and have broader social impacts, such as improved access to healthcare, education, housing, and other social safety nets, “he added.

Lamin Saidykhan, the governor of the North Bank Region, said the initiative will no doubt promote the economic empowerment of vulnerable women and youth and protect the rights and dignity of those affected by gender-based violence.

“It will serve as a beacon of hope and progress for our region. It is also a testament to the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to sustainable development,” he added.

The chairman of the Kerewan Area Council, Papa Tunkara, described the centre as timely with overwhelming importance towards the creation of enormous economic and investment opportunities for women and other vulnerable groups within the area.

“Local government authorities will also benefit significantly from this initiative through human resource and capacity-building programs and activities,” he said.

Baboucarr Sallah, the country representative of the International Trade Centre, said the initiative is aimed at empowering youth and women in rural areas.

“Today’s event stands as a testament to our collective commitment to reducing regional disparities in access to essential services, enhancing the ease of doing business, and promoting regional integration, cross-border trade, entrepreneurship, and human capital development,” he added.

The director of Enterprise Support at GIEPA, Madi Kambi, said the centre, which serves as a centralised hub, demonstrates his institution’s commitment to empowering local communities.

“We understand that MSMEs in rural areas face unique challenges, from limited access to markets and finance to inadequate training and support. This centre will serve as a lifeline, providing the tools, resources, and networks necessary to overcome these challenges and thrive,” he stated.