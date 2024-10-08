31.2 C
Man seeks urgent overseas treatment

By Amadou Jadama

A 38-year-old man named Jenung Khan from Sukuta Nema is urgently seeking financial assistance for overseas medical treatment due to a serious health condition. His medical report indicates that local facilities cannot provide the necessary care, prompting his appeal for support from the community. Similar stories have emerged, highlighting the struggles many face in accessing specialised healthcare abroad and emphasising the critical need for financial aid in such situations. Khan said he has already secured sponsorship for his visa, air ticket, and medical consultation fees, but he need D75,000 for accommodation in Germany.

According to his medical report from the Sheikh Zayed Regional Eye Care Centre in Kanifing, Khan has a history of pain, decreased vision, photophobia, and lid swelling of the right eye.

“It was of gradual onset, and progressively getting worse,” the report added.

