Barrow meets Gambian students in Congo

- Advertisement -

Before his departure from Brazzaville on Friday morning, President Adama Barrow held a meeting with a delegation from the Association of Gambian Students in Congo.

Discussions centered on developments back home in The Gambia and issues of documentation. The President expressed gratitude for the students’ appreciation of his government’s efforts to advance the country.

The President advised the students to organise and work closely with their Consul to compile the necessary data for proper engagement with the Immigration Department.

- Advertisement -

On the upcoming Presidential elections, President Barrow urged all eligible Gambians to register to vote and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a free, fair, and peaceful election.