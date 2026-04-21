Gambian Embassy, communities in US to hold townhall meeting Saturday

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The Gambian embassy in Washington along with Gambian communities in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and environs are set to organise a townhall meeting on Saturday, April 25, in New York.

The meeting will take place at 1245 Washington Ave, Bronx, NY 10456.

The objective of the engagement is to strengthen ties between the government of The Gambia and the diaspora community as well as discuss and explore the possibility of investment opportunities and economic partnerships.

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The meeting will also highlight the government’s diaspora strategy and consular services giving its relevance to the development of The Gambia.

The Embassy invites all and sundry to come discuss and proffer recommendations to issues that affect them individually and as a country.

Gambian Embassy, Washington