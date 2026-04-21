MoHERST awards D13M worth of scholarships to Tujereng, others

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By Kumba Jobe

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on Friday launched a landmark Community Partnership Scholarship scheme, awarding more than D13 million in scholarships to beneficiaries from Tujereng, Pirang, and Faraba Banta under the World Bank-funded RISE Project.

Officials called the initiative a first of its kind since independence. It is designed to strengthen skills development and expand access to higher education in communities hosting major national education projects.

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Speaking at the inaugural award ceremony, the Minister of Higher Education, Prof Pierre Gomez, said the programme delivers on a direct commitment. “This is a promise made and a promise kept between government and the beneficiary communities,” he said.

“This is the first time since 1965 that such a community scholarship package is being implemented. Today is more than a ceremony. It is proof of our commitment to development and transformation,” he added.

The minister disclosed that Tujereng received a package worth D4.48 million, with Pirang and Faraba Banta receiving similar allocations. The total value exceeds D13 million across the three communities.

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The scholarships are tenable at public tertiary institutions and universities in The Gambia and will run for five years. Thirty beneficiaries will be selected annually, with ten from each community.

He explained that the scheme recognises the communities’ role in hosting key infrastructure, including TVET Centres of Excellence in fisheries, aquaculture, and agribusiness, as well as the University of The Gambia Faraba Banta campus.

“We cannot continue the same way after over 60 years without producing enough experts in key sectors. Education is the tool for economic transformation and national development,” the minister said.

Breaking from past practice, the selection process used a bottom-up approach led by the communities through the Office of the Governor to ensure transparency and fairness.

“We refused to do the selection ourselves. The communities developed their own criteria and selected their candidates. Even a comma, we did not change,” the minister stated.

The Governor of West Coast Region, Ousman Bojang hailed the initiative as a major milestone, noting that it restores value to communities that have long provided land for national development.

“This is one of the most deserving benefits our people have received. Education remains the most powerful tool to fight poverty, and this programme brings that opportunity to our doorstep,” he said.

He urged beneficiaries to stay committed and give back. “You owe your communities. Use this opportunity to contribute to national development and support those who come after you,” he told awardees.

Representatives from Faraba Banta and Pirang thanked the government, calling the initiative timely and transformative, especially for underprivileged students.

“This will help many young people realise their academic potential and strengthen the bond between the university and the community,” a Faraba Banta representative said.

Beneficiaries pledged to use the opportunity responsibly and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The scholarship scheme is part of the broader RISE Project, which seeks to establish Centres of Excellence and enhance technical and vocational education to improve youth employability and drive economic growth.